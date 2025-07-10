Back to overview
BREAKING NEWS: Pakistan introduces first National Dredging and Marine Services company

Dredging
July 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Pakistan has launched its first National Dredging and Marine Services (NDMS) company – in collaboration with the Port Qasim Authority, Karachi Port Trust, Gwadar Port Authority, and the National Logistics Corporation. 

photo courtesy of China Communications Construction

According to the officials, the new entity is designed to provide sustainable, cost-effective dredging solutions at key ports across the country, reducing the need for foreign contractors and helping cut operational expenses. 

The formation of NDMS is expected to enhance Pakistan’s ability to maintain year-round dredging operations and improve the efficiency of its maritime infrastructure,” an official statement reads.

Operations will start in October 2025, with a focus on the Port Qasim capital dredging program.

By establishing in-house dredging capacity, Pakistan aims to ensure continuous operations at its major ports, boosting maritime efficiency and supporting sustainable growth in the shipping and logistics industries, the officials concluded.

