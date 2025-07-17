Wildwood dredging project recognized by the America’s Transportation Awards

Back to overview
Dredging
July 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has announced that the Wildwood dredging project has been named regional winner in the 2025 America’s Transportation Awards Competition.

Photo courtesy of NJDOT

The awards sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, are a competition in which state DOTs compete in four categories: Quality of Life/Community Development; Operations Excellence; Best Use of Technology & Innovation; and for the first time, Safety.

The Wildwood  project received honors in the Best Use of Technology & Innovation, Medium project category.

Maintenance Dredging and Channel Improvements

The Wildwood dredging project utilized multiple pieces of specialty equipment across three different placement sites.

The contractor utilized sand separators and hydro cyclones to place dredged material into what are known as geo-bags.

There were three separate geo-bag locations, all of which combined to complete this technically difficult 111,000 cubic yard project, returning seven Wildwood Channels to a state of good repair.

