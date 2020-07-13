FIMP Chief’s Report inked

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, has announced the signing of Report of the Chief of Engineers for the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point (FIMP), New York Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

“The signing of this report represents a culmination of decades of work and is a significant milestone for the Fire Island to Montauk Point Project; the Army Corps of Engineers’ recommendations provides a holistic and sustainable coastal storm risk management solution that spans 83 miles with project features on both the shorefront and back bays,” said Col. Matthew Luzzatto, New York District Commander.

“Most notably I am proud of the nature-based features. This has truly been a team effort and I want to thank all of our engineers, scientists and partners at the local, state and federal level for their unwavering support.”

The proposed FIMP project recommends the following: