USACE to dredge East Rockaway Inlet

June 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers, New York District recently proposed to perform maintenance dredging of East Rockaway Inlet, New York, Federal Navigation Project, including dredging the deposition basins.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The channel was last dredged under the Operations and Maintenance Dredging Program in 2022, with the removal of approximately 171,840 cubic yards of sand, which was used in a beneficial manner as beach nourishment, placed along the Far Rockaway Beach shoreline.

Prior to that, the channel was dredged under the Operations and Maintenance Dredging Program in 2019, with the removal of approximately 346,420 CY of sand, which was beneficially used along the Far Rockaway Beach shoreline.

Now, the proposed maintenance dredging is expected to involve the removal of approximately 450,000 CY of sand, which would be used in a beneficial manner as beach nourishment with placement along the Far Rockaway Beach, NY shoreline.

The purpose of the proposed work is to alleviate the effects of shoaling and maintain the authorized project dimensions, thereby providing safe and economical use of the East Rockaway Inlet by commercial and recreational boating interests while providing beneficial use of the dredged material.

The bid opening for the proposed project is scheduled for July, with dredging to occur in the fall/winter of 2025/2026.

