Hilton Head beach renourishment project kicks off in early August

Beach Nourishment
July 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Marinex Construction began mobilizing equipment this month in preparation for the Hilton Head Island 2025 – 2026 beach renourishment project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Town, the renourishment campaign is scheduled to start on August 6, at Fish Haul Beach, off Mitchelville Road on the Island’s north end.

This vital project, which happens every eight to 10 years, involves replacing sand along sections of the shoreline that have been lost over time to natural erosion and storm activity.

As part of the construction activities and to ensure the public’s safety, Fish Haul Beach Park (120 Mitchelville Road) will be closed for approximately five days starting Aug. 6, weather permitting.

Overall, the $47.5 million project will occur in three phases, with an anticipated completion date of May 2026.

The schedule is as follows:

Phase I

  • Aug. 6 to Aug. 15 – Fish Haul area Aug.
  • 15 to Sept. 11 – Pine Island Sept.
  • 15 to Nov. 13 – Port Royal (The Heel)

Phase II

  • Nov. 13 to Feb. 14 – Central Island including beach areas along Palmetto Dunes
  • Feb. 14 to May 8 – South Island and South Beach areas

Phase III

  • Pine Island Breakwater Structures (Schedule to be determined)
