The importance of dredging
Dredging is the foundation of almost all maritime infrastructure projects and addresses a broad range of society’s economic, social and environmental needs.
Waterborne transport has been proven time and time again to be economically viable and environmentally preferable to overland transport.
Nonetheless, few ports are naturally deep and most modern ports, given the increasing size of container vessels, require investment in capital dredging.
Access channels and turning basins need to be dredged to provide appropriate water depths along waterside facilities.
Once established, these waterways continue to require regular maintenance dredging.
IADC’s Knowledge Centre is a library where readers can find more than one hundred dredging topics and their explanations.
Subjects are presented in a user-friendly way with a range of learning options such as pictures, scientific articles, videos, webinars and much more.
Learn more about the importance of dredging in IADC’s Knowledge Centre.
