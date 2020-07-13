The importance of dredging

Dredging is the foundation of almost all maritime infrastructure projects and addresses a broad range of society’s economic, social and environmental needs.

Waterborne transport has been proven time and time again to be economically viable and environmentally preferable to overland transport.

Nonetheless, few ports are naturally deep and most modern ports, given the increasing size of container vessels, require investment in capital dredging.

Access channels and turning basins need to be dredged to provide appropriate water depths along waterside facilities.

Once established, these waterways continue to require regular maintenance dredging.

