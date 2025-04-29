Back to overview
Theory becomes practice at the ‘Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure’ course

Dredging
April 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Following on from the success of the previous courses Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure, a new online course will be held on 10, 11, 16 & 18 June 2025.

Photo courtesy of Van Oord

During the 4 half-day course, participants will learn how to achieve dredging projects that fulfil primary functional requirements while adding value to the natural and socio-economic system.

By understanding these systems both in the context of dredging as well as stakeholder engagement, throughout a project’s development.

The course is essential for professionals who aim to develop sustainable and resilient water infrastructure projects with a dredging component that supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

