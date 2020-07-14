More funds for Baltimore Harbor dredging

The House Appropriations Committee yesterday passed legislation that included more than $80 million in federal funding to protect Maryland’s environment and keep commerce moving through the Chesapeake Bay and Baltimore Harbor.

The Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2021 now moves to the full U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.

“The Chesapeake Bay and Baltimore Harbor are among Maryland’s greatest natural and economic resources,” said Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD), who is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. “We must protect these resources so that they can continue to provide hundreds of thousands of quality jobs for Marylanders. This is a sound investment in our future.”

The bill included money for the following projects: