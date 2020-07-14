More funds for Baltimore Harbor dredging
- Infrastructure
The House Appropriations Committee yesterday passed legislation that included more than $80 million in federal funding to protect Maryland’s environment and keep commerce moving through the Chesapeake Bay and Baltimore Harbor.
The Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2021 now moves to the full U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.
“The Chesapeake Bay and Baltimore Harbor are among Maryland’s greatest natural and economic resources,” said Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD), who is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. “We must protect these resources so that they can continue to provide hundreds of thousands of quality jobs for Marylanders. This is a sound investment in our future.”
The bill included money for the following projects:
- $20 million to dredge the Baltimore Harbor and channels. Maintenance dredging of the Baltimore Harbor and surrounding channels is imperative to keeping the Port of Baltimore competitive and protecting the 128,000 local jobs it supports for hard-working families.
- $14.5 million to relocate dredged material for the restoration of Poplar Island in the Chesapeake Bay. This project is creating a refuge for ospreys, egrets, terns, herons, eagles, terrapins and other wildlife.
- $25 million for the Chesapeake Bay Comprehensive Water Resources and Restoration Plan, including $5 million designated for the rehabilitation of oyster reefs.
- $600,000 to remove drift (floating debris) from the Baltimore Harbor.
