Barren Island phase 2 construction update

May 5, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The US Army Corps of Engineers has commenced Phase 2 construction at Barren Island as part of the Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Army Corps, sand required for construction will be dredged from Borrow Area B and transported or piped to Barren Island. During Phase 2, expect to see increased barge and vessel activity as well as marked material pipes.

Barren Island phase 2, expected to last approximately three years, includes:

  • Building two islands along the southern breakwater that will create bird habitat.
  • Building structures inside the southern sill for dredged material containment.
  • Creation of the southern spillway, which controls water release during and after dredged material placement.
  • Replacing the existing northeast sill foundation with stronger foundation material and installing the remaining northeast stone sill.
  • Dredging of the Honga River Channel and placement of dredged material in the southwestern wetland for habitat restoration.

Approximately 335,000 cubic yards of material consisting of mud, sand, silt, shell and combinations thereof will be removed via hydraulic dredge from the Honga River channel to its authorized depth of seven feet and a width ranging from 60-140 feet.

The work that will help with the recovery and restoration of Barren Island is part of the greater Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Restoration.

