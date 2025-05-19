Back to overview
Norfolk Dredging secures Wilmington Harbor contract

Dredging
May 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Norfolk Dredging of Chesapeake, Virginia, has won an $18.6 million USACE contract for maintenance dredging works in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Photo courtesy of Norfolk Dredging

According to the Corps, the work consists of maintenance dredging of the Wilmington Harbor Inner Ocean Bar, Brunswick County, North Carolina.

This includes removal and disposal of over 1,000,000 Cubic Yards of shoaled material that has accumulated in the channels since they were last dredged.

The environmental window for dredging and placement of material on the beach is 16 November 2025 to 30 April 2026.

