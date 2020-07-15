GLDD to Present in the Noble Capital Markets
- Business & Finance
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is scheduled to present in the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Roadshow Series on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. C.D.T.
Chief Executive Officer and President, Lasse Petterson, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Marinko will provide an exclusive corporate presentation.
The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session moderated by Poe Fratt, Noble’s Senior Research Analyst, featuring questions taken from the audience.
To register for the Noble Capital Markets webcast, use the following link. Registration is free, but attendance is limited to 100 participants.
Webcast will be made available following the conference on GLDD’s website, www.gldd.com, under Events on the investor relations page.
