Final phase of Vermilion Harbor Pier repairs starting in July

June 19, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Significant repairs have been completed on Vermilion Harbor’s West Pier, and more work is on the way for the city’s East Pier.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District along with local government officials, celebrated the completion of construction on a multi-year repair of Vermilion Harbor’s West Pier and start of the final phase of repairs of its East Pier.

The combined $23 million investment in these projects is critical to safe navigation on the Great Lakes, the local and regional economy, and protection for residents and visitors of Vermilion.

The Corps of Engineers brought significant dedication and expertise to this investment in Great Lakes infrastructure, ensuring it was delivered on time and within budget for the nation, the region, and the people of Vermilion,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “Once all repairs are complete, Vermilion’s piers are sure to protect boaters, people, and the local economy for decades to come, just as they’ve done for nearly 190 years.”

Repairs to 1,100 feet of the West Pier were completed with multiple projects started in 2021 and completed in June 2025. The most recent project focused on the south reach of the pier.

The repair included installation of steel sheet pile with voids filled between the existing seawall and new sheet pile, as well as grading, hydroseeding, and tree planting in the adjacent Wakefield Metropark.

Previous repairs to the West Pier from the beach to the north wrap included removing stone that had settled on the lake side of the pier, placing new granular material, and resetting the cap stones to their initial elevations.

Repairs to the 600 feet of the East Pier are scheduled to take place from July 7 through January 2026 under a $6.5 million awarded to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock and Materials.

The repair will include removal of existing stone on both the beach side and channel sides of the pier; installation of sheet pile, tie rods, walers; backfilling with granular material; and reusing the removed stone to create a fresh cap on the top of the pier. The site will be restored to its original condition following construction.

A repair to 200 feet of the northern end of the East Pier was completed in 2021 with more than 2,000 tons of stone and concrete installed.

Repairs to Vermilion’s piers are 100% federally funded under operations and maintenance.

