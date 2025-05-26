Back to overview
USACE provides update to Myrtle Beach renourishment timeline

Beach Nourishment
May 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The upcoming beach renourishment project along the Grand Strand is scheduled to begin late fall 2025, with completion anticipated by mid-summer 2026.

Photo courtesy of GLDD

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, beach renourishment will begin in North Myrtle Beach in December 2025, followed by the City of Myrtle Beach in February 2026. The final reach, covering Garden City and Surfside Beach, is expected to begin in April 2026.  This schedule is subject to change as weather and equipment delays can impact the project timeline.

In December 2024, the Charleston District awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company to place two million cubic yards of material on Myrtle Beach, equivalent to 200,000 dump trucks, along 26 miles of coastline.

Hurricane Ian struck Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina coast in September 2022 and Hurricane Debby in August 2024, causing severe erosion to the beach. The project will help reduce the risk to life and infrastructure behind the dunes along the Grand Strand.

The renourishment is funded entirely by the Corps of Engineers and will cost $72 million.

