In its latest issue of Terra et Aqua magazine, the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) released an interview with Mr Henk Ovink, Special Envoy for International Water Affairs.
Henk Ovink was appointed by the Dutch Government to increase awareness and action for water security across the globe, and travels the world spreading the word to citizens and leaders alike.
During the interview he was asked about the progress of the dredging industry in terms of sustainability?
Mr Ovink said: “We can learn a lot from the dredging industry. From its past and from its future. Our dredging industry in the Netherlands is pretty impressive. Both in scale as in intelligence.”
He continued: “What we acknowledge more and more is the experience and expertise they have built up. While the dredgers, from a sole ecological and sustainability perspective, partially come from the ‘wrong side of history’, making us more vulnerable and challenging the climate and our environment, they more and more change course, and become part of the right side of the future.”
“That is why they are such an inspiring industry and community. They are the real experts from practice and research. They have the people and the capacity, and they work from a systems’ perspective. They really understand our biodiversity, the geo-morphology and the way our oceans, rivers, and sediment systems work. They can turn human interventions into enablers for sustainability and resiliency, for faster recovery, mitigating biodiversity losses. They have a choice, like we all have, to do the right thing,” Mr Ovink added.
To read the whole interview, please go to IADC website.
Photo: IADC
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 14 hours ago
Interview: Special Envoy for International Water Affairs Henk Ovink
In its latest issue of Terra et Aqua magazine, the International Association of Dredging Companies (...Posted: 14 hours ago
-
Posted: 15 hours ago
One day left to comment on Cleveland Harbor plan
Comments close tomorrow on the application for the Cleveland Harbor dredged material management plan...Posted: 15 hours ago
-
Posted: 16 hours ago
Fairhaven sea defence project wrapped up
The final section of the sea defence project at Fairhaven Lake is now complete and open to the publi...Posted: 16 hours ago
-
Posted: 17 hours ago
Vandhoo dredging program 12 Pct complete
The R. Vandhoo Harbor Repair and Dredging Program is well underway, with overall 12% project progres...Posted: 17 hours ago