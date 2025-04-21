Back to overview
Interview with Bella Wang: HID Dredging accelerates product innovation and technological upgrades

Dredging
April 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Coastal protection of beaches, cities and communities located close to oceans and seas is a primary activity of the dredging industry.

Ms. Bella Wang

According to the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP), half the world’s population lives within 60 kilometers of the sea, and three-quarters of all large cities are located on the coast.

With the risks of climate change and the pressure of pollution from urban areas, these communities are more and more vulnerable.

Also, these densely populated coastal cities are economic hubs, often representing major ports with their related industrial businesses, such as shipping and commercial fishing. 

One of the companies deeply involved in finding solutions and bringing new products for a better marine environment to the dredging and coastal protection markets is Shandong Haohai Dredging Equipment Co. Ltd (HID Dredging).

A lot of successful deliveries and some other important business achievements gave us enough good reasons to interview Ms. Bella Wang, General Manager, Global Sales at HID Dredging.

Q: The last couple of years were challenging around the globe in many ways, how did your company sail through that period and what can we expect from HID in 2025?

Ms. Bella Wang: In the past few years, the global economic situation has been sluggish, and industry changes have brought huge challenges to the entire dredging equipment manufacturing industry. However, relying on 36 years of manufacturing experience, a strong technical R&D team, and global supply chain management capabilities, HID Shipyard has successfully coped with these difficulties and maintained steady growth every year.

We have consistently optimized our production management by expanding workshop facilities, increasing workforce numbers, and accelerating product innovation and technological upgrades. This has enabled us to quickly gain a foothold in the global market and ensure that clients in 81 countries and regions continue to receive efficient technical support and worry-free after-sales service.

Furthermore, the HID factory has been recognized by multiple classification societies, such as Bureau Veritas (France), RINA (Italy), and the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. We are currently constructing vessels under these classification societies, with our welders and welding procedures certified by Bureau Veritas as well.

photo courtesy of HID

Looking ahead to 2025, HID Shipyard will achieve breakthroughs in several key areas, including:

  • Launching a new generation of 5 G-enabled intelligent dredgers and heavy-duty marine engineering equipment to further enhance operational efficiency,
  •  Developing modular deep-sea dredging solutions to accommodate varying water conditions, sediment types, and operational requirements,
  • Strengthening intelligent management through remote monitoring and automated control systems. This technology has been awarded a national patent,
  • To boost welding automation and production efficiency, we plan to introduce advanced robotic welding systems and add five welding robots, enhancing our intelligent manufacturing capacity,
  •  Expanding our presence in key markets such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America by establishing partnerships, local offices, and after-sales service points to improve customer experience.

Q: Recently, HID revealed a short info about its Next-Gen Jackup Barge. Our readers would love to find out more about this project, can you expand a bit more about it?

Ms. Bella Wang: HID Shipyard’s latest offshore jack-up platform is one of our key innovative products in 2025.

This equipment is designed for offshore engineering, wind power foundation construction, underwater excavation, drilling and piling operations, and has the following technical highlights:

  • Modular design: The configuration can be quickly adjusted according to the operation requirements to improve applicability and economy,
  • Intelligent system: Equipped with advanced hydraulic lifting system and GPS monitoring system to achieve precise positioning and efficient construction,
  • High-strength structure: Built with new alloy materials, it has stronger durability and wind and wave resistance, and can adapt to complex sea conditions,
  • Classification society certification: Provide classification society certification, successfully registered with multiple classification societies, and meet international environmental and safety standards.

This jack-up operation platform has entered the production and testing stage and will be officially launched on the market in 2025. It is expected to provide safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for offshore construction and dredging projects.

photo courtesy of HID

Q: What is in the pipeline at the moment and what are the dredging solutions that your teams are currently working on?

Ms. Bella Wang: HID Shipyard is actively developing and optimizing a range of dredging equipment projects to meet diverse operational environments and market demands. Our current R&D focus includes:

Intelligent and automated dredgers

  1. Intelligent control systems equipped with 5G advanced technology to optimize dredging efficiency and fuel consumption,
  2. Remote monitoring and unmanned operation to improve construction safety and accuracy.

Environmentally friendly dredging equipment

  1. Low-emission, low-noise electric and hybrid dredgers,
  2. Adoption of eco-dredging techniques to reduce impact on aquatic ecosystems.

Multi-functional modular vessels:

  1.   Suitable for port dredging, river regulation, and lake cleaning,
  2. Detachable structures for easy transportation and installation, reducing operational costs.

  Workshop automation:

  1. Integration of smart manufacturing equipment to enhance labor productivity, reduce costs, and improve product quality,
  2. Robotic welding systems: Introduction of robotic welding to replace manual processes, improving welding precision and efficiency while reducing labor costs.

These innovations will help customers reduce operating costs, improve construction efficiency, and meet stricter environmental regulations.

photo courtesy of HID

Q: Do you believe that dredging industry can make a difference in improving the environment’s quality, and what is your opinion on this?

Ms. Bella Wang: Absolutely. The dredging industry plays a vital role not only in maintaining ports, waterways, and rivers but also in ecological restoration, coastal protection, and water resource management. For instance:

  • Restoring water ecosystems: Removing polluted sediments and improving water quality through scientific dredging,
  • Preventing floods and erosion: Clearing riverbeds and expanding flood channels helps mitigate disasters caused by extreme weather,
  • Artificial wetlands and coastal restoration: Using environmentally friendly dredging methods to reshape natural ecosystems.

HID Shipyard is committed to developing environmentally responsible dredging solutions, ensuring that industry growth and ecological protection go hand in hand.

photo courtesy of HID

Q: Sustainability now comes in many forms, and as one the companies involved in solving a wide range of engineering problems, you have knowledge, data and expertise to make a positive difference. What are your priorities when it comes to creating sustainable dredging solutions?

Ms. Bella Wang: Sustainability is one of HID Shipyard’s core strategies. Our priorities in sustainable dredging technology include:

 Low-carbon and clean energy technologies:

  1. Develop electric and hybrid dredgers to reduce carbon footprint,
  2. Adoption of energy-efficient dredge pumps and intelligent control systems to optimize energy consumption.

Environmentally responsible construction methods:

  1. Use of precision dredging to minimize disruption to aquatic life,
  2. Development of contaminated sediment treatment technologies to improve resource reuse.

Circular economy and material reuse:

  1. Promoting the reuse of dredged sediments in construction, agriculture, and other sectors to reduce waste.

Intelligent and digital management

  1. Utilizing data analytics to optimize construction processes and improve equipment operation efficiency,
  2. We believe that technological innovation will provide better solutions for sustainable dredging and drive the industry toward a greener, smarter, and more efficient future.

Q: What can you tell our readers about HID’s most important goals and business plans for the upcoming period?

Ms. Bella Wang: HID Shipyard’s main goals and business plans for 2025 include:

Global market expansion:

  1. Strengthen presence in Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and South America by offering localized services,
  2.  Increase market share by establishing long-term partnerships with global dredging companies and government agencies.

Product innovation：  

  1.  Launch a new generation of intelligent dredging equipment to enhance construction efficiency and environmental friendliness,
  2. Develop more efficient and eco-friendly dredging technologies to meet varied operational requirements.

 Digital transformation:

  1. Promote intelligent vessels and remote monitoring systems to enhance equipment management and maintenance,
  2. Optimize the management of dredging projects by applying AI and big data analysis.

Commitment to sustainability:

  1. Strengthen green technology research and development, reduce carbon emissions, and promote environmentally friendly dredging models,
  2. Continuously optimize production processes, improve resource utilization, and reduce environmental impact.

HID Shipyard will continue to focus on innovation, intelligence, and sustainability to create world-leading dredging equipment and solutions to help global water conservancy infrastructure construction and environmental governance.

