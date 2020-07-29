GLDD wins work in Cameron Parish, LA

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has announced the signing of a subcontract with Bechtel for Sabine Pass LNG Third Marine Berth dredging work.

Bechtel is the Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contractor for the Train 6 and Third Berth expansions at the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project (SPL Project) for subsidiaries of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

Cheniere Partners, through its subsidiaries, proposes to construct and operate an expansion of the existing Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas facility, located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel.

The proposed expansion of the LNG terminal consists of the addition of a third marine berth and supporting facilities. The third berth will be used to load LNG vessels for export and is sized to accommodate vessels with a capacity of 125,000 to 180,000 cubic meters.

GLDD’s subcontract to Bechtel involves the dredging of the third marine berth, which is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2020.

Lasse Petterson, Chief Executive Officer for Great Lakes, commented, “Great Lakes looks forward to partnering with Bechtel on this important project for Sabine Pass LNG in the U.S. LNG market.”

He added that Great Lakes’ extensive dredging experience, proven track record for successful completion of similar projects, and emphasis on safe work performance uniquely qualifies Great Lakes for this work scope which is integral to the overall SPL Project.

“We are encouraged by the project’s commitment to the region and the level of care for preserving the unique local environment, and we look forward to supporting this effort during our dredging program,” said Petterson.

Great Lakes previously worked as a subcontractor to Bechtel on the Wheatstone LNG project in Australia and also worked for another subsidiary of Cheniere on the LNG export terminal project located on the north shore of Corpus Christi Bay in Texas.