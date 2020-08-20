First heavy-duty electric excavator in the Netherlands

This week, Van Oord commissioned the first heavy-duty fully electric hydraulic excavator in the Netherlands.

In doing so, Van Oord is contributing to the electrification of the construction site and reducing CO2 and nitrogen oxide emissions during the project execution.

“We are proud to have added this unique Tesla among excavators to Van Oord’s earthmoving equipment. With this investment, we are demonstrating our pioneering role in the field of sustainability,” said Ronald Schinagl, Managing Director of Van Oord Netherlands.

Van Oord is constantly looking for innovative solutions that enable it to work sustainably. The purchase of this emission-free excavator is part of that approach, the company added in the release.

By means of this investment and the deployment of this special equipment on projects, Van Oord is taking a new step towards achieving its sustainability ambition and at the same time contributing to the Zero Emission Construction Site 2030 programme of Rijkswaterstaat, the Netherlands’ public works agency.

The 25-tonne electric hydraulic excavator CAT Z-Line is managed by Van Oord Grondstoffen. One of the responsibilities of this Van Oord subsidiary is the deployment and management of Van Oord’s earthmoving equipment.