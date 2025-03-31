Back to overview
Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement in full swing

Coastal Protection
March 31, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement project is in full swing now, Van Oord said.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

Implementation of the Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement started in 2023.

Consortium Mekante Diek (Ploegam, Van Oord, Dura Vermeer) is carrying out this dyke reinforcement commissioned by Rivierenland Water Board.

It is the first large-scale construction project in the Netherlands to be completed using almost entirely electric equipment.

The project saves over 1,190 tonnes of CO₂ and 3,260 kg of nitrogen (NOx) per year, equivalent to what 59,500 trees can absorb in a year.

100% green electricity is used to charge the equipment, 90% of which comes directly from wind turbines, preventing grid congestion.

With some 40 machines equipped with mostly interchangeable, rechargeable battery packs and the creation of WattHub, Europe’s first XL fast charging plaza, the project sets a new standard for sustainable construction, Van Oord said.

