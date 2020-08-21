Van Oord testing the use of biofuel

Following the biofuel pilot last year, Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger HAM 316 has again successfully executed two projects, while running on biofuel.
This time the vessel was deployed in the United Kingdom.
First on the Lincolnshire Beach Management works, which we executed for the Environment Agency.
Van Oord client, Peel Ports also endorsed the company’s goals in developing and delivering sustainable solutions for dredging activities.
Therefore the second project, the maintenance of the scenic Clyde river, followed quickly.
The test results show that the use of biofuel reduces CO2 emissions by more than 40% compared with conventional marine fuel.
Together with Shell, Van Oord is testing the use of biofuel on its fleet.
This test fits in with the ambitions of both parties to reduce the CO2 emissions in the maritime industry.
Photo: Van Oord
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 1 day ago
First heavy-duty electric excavator in the Netherlands
This week, Van Oord commissioned the first heavy-duty fully electric hydraulic excavator in the Neth...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Using biofuel in the maritime industry
Jan De Nul Group has completed, in close collaboration with MAN Energy Solutions and GoodFuels, 2,00...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
First Electric 20-tonne Excavator in the Netherlands for Van Oord
Van Oord and Pon Cat recently signed the agreement to purchase the first fully electric excavator in...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 15 days ago
PHOTO: Van Oord’s Werkendam at Western Scheldt Estuary
To protect the Netherlands against high water, Van Oord’s crane vessels are restoring the fore...Posted: 15 days ago