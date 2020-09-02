Two meetings on BBSEER feasibility study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District will host two public scoping meetings and the opening of the public scoping comment period for the Biscayne Bay and Southeastern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration (BBSEER) Feasibility Study.

Public scoping comments are due October 1, 2020.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the initial scoping phase of the preparation of an integrated Project Implementation Report (PIR) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) document for the Biscayne Bay and Southeastern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration (BBSEER) Feasibility Study, part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP).

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is the non-federal sponsor of this Feasibility Study.

The BBSEER Feasibility Study is focused on formulating plans to restore parts of the south Florida ecosystem in freshwater wetlands of the Southern Glades and Model Lands, the coastal wetlands and subtidal areas, including mangrove and seagrass areas, of Biscayne Bay, Biscayne National Park, Manatee Bay, Card Sound and Barnes Sound.

According to USACE, these areas have been affected by over-drainage and by damaging freshwater releases from canals, such as the C-111 Canal.

“The Corps invites the participation of federal, state and local agencies, Native American Tribes, interested parties and individuals to provide comments and to identify any issues or concerns during this public scoping period,” USACE said in their announcement.