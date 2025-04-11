Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE soliciting bids for the Caño Martín Peña restoration project

USACE soliciting bids for the Caño Martín Peña restoration project

Dredging
April 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Caribbean District (SAA) has officially released the solicitation for Contract 3 Phase 1 of the Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project (CMP-ERP).

Photo courtesy of USACE

This is the first major construction phase to restore water flow between San José Lagoon and San Juan Bay—bringing ecosystem restoration, public safety, and economic & recreational benefits to the region.

Overall, the Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project (Contract 3 Phase 1) includes the site development of Ciudad Deportiva Roberto Clemente for material management area; preparation of the aquatic disposal pits at San José Lagoon (SJL); dredging of access channel across SJL; bridge fenders to protect Moscoso bridge; dredging of channel between access channel and Barbosa bridge; steel sheet pile walls with concrete cap; and construction of riprap channel at the Barbosa bridge to protect the foundation from scour.

The deadline for sending proposals for the Caño Martín Peña project is June 17, 2024.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles