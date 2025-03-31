USACE to fully fund completion of St. Augustine CSRM Feasibility Study

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
March 31, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters, said that they will fully fund completion of the St. Augustine Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Managment (CSRM) Feasibility Study.

photo courtesy of USACE

Our non-Federal sponsor, the City of St. Augustine, will still cost-share 50% of the initial $3 million, but an additional $4.3 million has been included, and will be fully Federally funded,” said USACE.

The purpose of study is to determine the most optimal way to efficiently reduce the risk of future coastal storm damages in the study area driven by flooding, erosion, and wave attack, along with the effects of future sea level rise and tidal flooding.

According to USACE, these hazards threaten infrastructure and public safety in the City’s municipal boundary from the surrounding rivers and waterways and reduce the environmental quality of the adjacent waters and wetlands.

