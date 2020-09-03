Maurice River dredging project gets support

New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) R.D. James yesterday in support of the Maurice River dredging project.

According to Van Drew, this critical project will expedite economic growth and coastal resilience in South Jersey and the Delaware Bayshore.

It has been nearly 25 years since the Maurice River was last serviced; far past the optimal 5-8 year maintenance cycle.

In July, Congressman Van Drew visited with local leaders, business owners, and Army Corps of Engineers officials to inspect the project site firsthand.

“This project is critical and will expedite much-needed economic growth in South Jersey,” said Rep. Van Drew. “We will work our hardest to see this long-overdue project is approved and implemented.”

This project provides for a channel 7 feet deep and 150 feet wide in Delaware Bay across Maurice Cove to the mouth; thence a channel 7 feet deep, 100 feet wide to the fixed bridge at Millville, 21.5 miles above the mouth, and then 60 feet wide to the mill dam, a further distance of one-half mile, including a turning basin 7 feet deep at Millville.

The total length of the section included in the project is about 24 miles. The extreme tide range is from about 1 foot below mean low water to about 1 foot above mean high water.