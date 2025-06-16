Back to overview
Dredge McFarland working in the Delaware Bay (PHOTO)

Dredge McFarland working in the Delaware Bay (PHOTO)

Vessels
June 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District has released a beautiful photo of the deep-draft hopper dredge McFarland working in the Delaware Bay.

Photo courtesy of Chief Mate Chris Demello/USACE

According to the Philadelphia District, the McFarland is in action – currently dredging the Delaware Bay until June 18th.

The vessel and its crew are busy dredging various shoals in the bay to keep the federal channel open for commerce.

Designed by the Corps’ Marine Design Center, it was built in April 1967. Its name honors the late Arthur McFarland, a Corps of Engineers authority on dredging.

