Dredging kicks off at outer Grand Haven Harbor

June 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Annual U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance dredging operations are underway in the federal channel at outer Grand Haven Harbor, Michigan.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The project, scheduled to remove 14,600 cubic yards of material from the mouth of the Grand River where seasonal shoaling accumulates, is expected to conclude by June 30, weather dependent.

According to the Corps, this project does not address the inner harbor of the 2.5-mile federal channel, where the plans for dredging in areas with PFAS concerns are ongoing with the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Environment (EGLE) about water quality testing and future placement.

USACE is planning for limited future dredging for inner Grand Haven Harbor with placement at the Verplank upland site.

The outer harbor project will utilize nearshore placement along the shoreline 8-12 feet deep in Lake Michigan. The location plan targets erosion areas for beneficial reuse, using natural wave action to distribute the dredged materials. Sediment will be placed just under a mile south of the south pier and extend for more than a half mile.

King Co., of Holland, will perform the work as the final part of a three-harbor contract for St. Joseph, Holland and Grand Haven Harbors.

