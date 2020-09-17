Spotlight on Freeport dredging project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District recently awarded a 15.5 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, LLC for the first phase of the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project (FHCIP).

The FHCIP will deepen and widen the channel to depths ranging from 51 to 56 feet Mean Lower Low Water.

According to Carlos Tate, project manager at USACE, the contractor is to remove approximately 1.4 million cubic yards of material.

“This contract is a huge milestone for us. It initiates the beginning of the first step to build this multi-million dollar project,” said Carlos Tate.

“A deeper channel will enable Port Freeport to serve a wider range of global vessels. This will expand our capacity, facilitate additional economic growth and support job opportunities for the entire region,” commented Phyllis Saathoff, Port Freeport executive director.

Under the deal, GLDD will use a pipeline dredge to excavate the material from the channel.

Work is set to begin in October 2020 with an estimated completion date of May 2021.

Once complete, the project will enable a safer, faster transit for larger ships than is currently possible.