Conneaut and Fairport harbor dredging set for this summer

Dredging
May 20, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Walsh Service Solutions has won contracts totaling $9.3 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channels in Conneaut and Fairport harbor this summer.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Dredging projects like these ensure accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and the economic viability of United States waterways.

Dredging in Fairport will focus on the mouth of the harbor and into the river to the upper limit of the federal navigation channel. The $5.3 million project is scheduled to take place from July 1 through mid-Aug. 2025.

A total of approximately 150,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged and placed in nearshore areas and an upland processing facility.

Dredging of Fairport Harbor is conducted annually by USACE, based on need and the availability of funding. The harbor was last dredged in 2024 with more than 100,000 cubic yards of material removed.

Dredging in Conneaut will be focused between the harbor’s east and west breakwater, and in a portion of Conneaut Creek. The $4 million project is scheduled to take place from mid-Aug. to mid-Sept. 2025.

A total of approximately 70,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged and placed in an upland processing facility.

Dredging of Conneaut Harbor is conducted by USACE on an infrequent basis, based on need and the availability of funding. The harbor was last dredged in 2024 with more than 77,000 cubic yards of material removed.

