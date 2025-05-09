Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Spotlight on maritime infrastructure project in Nui, Tuvalu (VIDEO)

Spotlight on maritime infrastructure project in Nui, Tuvalu (VIDEO)

Coastal Protection
May 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

One of Tuvalu’s coral atolls, Nui, depends on maritime transport for food, supplies and access to essential services.

photo courtesy of Hall

To enable safer and more efficient operations when transporting passengers and cargo to and from Nui, Hall Contracting constructed a range of facilities including a wharf, boat harbor and a community building on the atoll.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles