Works continue on the Hythe Ranges scheme

Construction works continue on the Hythe Ranges Sea Defence scheme, a major renovation project that will help reduce flood risk to 787 properties.

Work started in spring 2020, to improve flood defences between the Dymchurch Redoubt and Fisherman’s Beach.

This involves refurbishing and raising the timber groynes, placing a rock revetment around the redoubt and recharging the shingle beach.

Van Oord is delivering this project in partnership with Mackley and on behalf of the Environment Agency.

According to the EA, the beach works will last until autumn 2020. Work for the rock revetment may continue until winter 2020. Full completion of the scheme is set for spring 2021.

The hopper dredger Vox Amalia will operate continuously, bringing shingle from the licensed dredging area south of Eastbourne.

Officials expect this beach work to continue day and night until late September 2020.