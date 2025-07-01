Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Pevensey Bay coastal protection program begins

Pevensey Bay coastal protection program begins

Coastal Protection
July 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A crucial new coastal defence scheme that will protect thousands of homes and businesses from flooding has been launched at Pevensey Bay beach. 

photo courtesy of gov.uk

The Environment Agency met community representatives on June 27 to launch the short-term Pevensey coastal defense phase of the broader Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management scheme. 

The short-term project will manage the 8.5km Pevensey Bay frontage for the next two years, with contractor VolkerStevin leading operational beach activities under the oversight of new beach managers Paul Levitt and Amber Carr.  

Managing the beach is going to involve moving thousands of tons of shingle along the Sussex shore to reduce flood risk.

The initiative is set to protect over 3,000 homes and businesses from flooding during this period, while the broader scheme aims to safeguard up to 18,000 properties over the next century. 

The event marks a significant milestone as operational responsibility returns to the Environment Agency after 25 years of management under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement,” EA said.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles