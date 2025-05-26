Back to overview
VolkerStevin bags £7.3M coastal defence project in Pevensey Bay

Coastal Protection
May 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

VolkerStevin recently won a £7.3 million contract from the Environment Agency (EA) to carry out important coastal defence work between Pevensey and Eastbourne.

Photo courtesy of the Environment Agency

The project, Pevensey to Eastbourne interim beach management program, is part of the Environment Agency’s Collaborative Delivery Framework.

The program will take place over two years and will see the team deliver works to maintain the 8.8km stretch of shingle beach at Pevensey Bay.

Under the contract, the company will carry out a range of beach management activities including moving and replacing shingle, reshaping and recharging the beach using material dredged from offshore sources.

The program will also include maintenance and repair of functional groynes, other beach control structures, access routes and gates as well as safety works to historic groynes and timber structures.

The aim is to enhance the beach’s ability to handle storms, helping it recover whilst preserving the unique natural and built assets along this stretch of coastline.

