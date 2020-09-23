New Terra et Aqua available

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has just released the latest edition of their Terra et Aqua magazine.

The autumn 2020 issue of Terra et Aqua highlights a mud consolidator to measure thixotropy and creep and plume predictor to reduce environmental impact.

The Deputy Administrator of the Panama Canal talks in an interview about the challenges and rewards of the industry and how her pink hard hat is a statement.

This issue of the journal features the following articles:

‘Can Surface Turbidity Plume Generation Near a Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger be Predicted?’

‘Monitoring of Settling and Consolidation of Mud after Water Injection Dredging in the Calandkanaal’

Soft mud: field performance related to lab experiments, modelling and analysis of time-dependent processes affecting consolidation’

‘Interview: Deputy Administrator of the Panama Canal Authority, Ilya Espino de Marotta’.

Read the latest Terra et Aqua online at http://bit.ly/LatestIssueTerra