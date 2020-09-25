Final EA published for wetland restoration project near Fargo, N.D.

September 25, 2020, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has published its final Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Drain 27 Wetland Restoration Project near Fargo, N.D.

A Finding of No Significant Impact, also known as a FONSI, was approved Sept. 14.

The project will restore 320 acres of farmland to wetland and upland prairie near Fargo, North Dakota. An earthen weir will be constructed across Drain 27 to pond water for the wetland.

The project will mitigate unavoidable wetland impacts from the construction of the southern embankment and associated infrastructure portions of the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project.

This includes the Red River Structure, the Wild Rice River Structure, the Diversion Inlet Structure and the Interstate Highway 29 road raise.