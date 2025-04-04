Back to overview
Spotlight on Coastal Blue Carbon Project (VIDEO)

Spotlight on Coastal Blue Carbon Project (VIDEO)

Coastal Erosion
April 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Coastal Blue Carbon Project is creating a living shoreline in Galveston Bay to protect the Kohfeldt Marsh from erosion and rising sea levels.

photo courtesy of Rice University

As a collaboration between Rice University, BCarbon, and Scenic Galveston, this innovative effort combines land conservation with carbon credit financing, making it a model for future coastal resilience projects.

Unlike traditional seawalls, living shorelines work with nature to stabilize marshland, enhance marine biodiversity, and store two tons of carbon dioxide per acre annually.

With support from Scenic Galveston, Carbon Royalty Corporation, Valero, and the Kohfeldt family, this initiative is a major step in preserving coastal ecosystems and combating climate change, Rice University said.

