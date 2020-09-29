Orion Group wins Galveston Harbor dredging contract

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) late yesterday announced a contract award of approximately $16 million for a dredging project in Texas.

According to the release, ORN’s Marine segment won a contract from USACE to provide dredging services in Galveston, Texas.

“This award adds further visibility into the utilization of our dredge fleet for 2021,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and CEO.

Overall, the project calls for the dredging and removal of approximately 5 million cubic yards of maintenance material from the inner Galveston Harbor out to the Galveston Channel.

The dredging works will begin in the first quarter of next year, with completion set for summer 2021.

While the Port of Galveston benefits from having a natural harbor, removing the silt that builds up is a never-ending task. Silting occurs naturally as currents move sand from Galveston Bay into the ship channel.

An interesting fact: Congress funded Galveston channel deepening as far back as 1889.