Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Orion Marine nabs Port of Tampa Bay dredging deal

Orion Marine nabs Port of Tampa Bay dredging deal

Dredging
June 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Orion Group Holdings today announced new Marine and Concrete awards for a total value of approximately $100 million.

photo courtesy of oriongroupholdingsinc.com

We are proud to be recognized with new contract awards that reflect the trust our partners place in us. These achievements are a testament to the strength of our team, our commitment to the highest safety standards, and the progress we are making in expanding our business development pipeline,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings, Inc.

Orion’s Marine business secured $67 million in new wins.

For Weyerhaeuser Company, Orion Marine was awarded the Longview Export Dock Replacement project. This work involves removing the existing timber Berth A structure and replacing it with a new concrete structure supported by large-diameter steel pipe piles.

The project is expected to last 12 months and will begin in the third quarter of 2025.

In addition, Orion Marine won two projects with the Port of Tampa Bay.

The first award is a 3-year maintenance dredging contract for the Port, estimated to begin work in September 2025.

The second contract is for the Port Redwing Berth 301 Wharf project – a crucial project given the rapid population growth in the Tampa Bay region and the increasing demand for construction and bulk materials.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles