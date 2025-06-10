Buckingham announces GLO’s CEPRA project for Jamaica Beach

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
June 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham has just announced the Jamaica Beach Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act (CEPRA) project on Galveston Island.

photo courtesy of Texas General Land Office

Through this CEPRA project, the Texas General Land Office (GLO) will regrade the beach with 61,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand over 3,300 linear feet of Jamaica Beach, supporting the future stability of this popular recreational area.

As a proud Texan who called Galveston Island home for more than a decade, ensuring these beautiful beaches are strong and resilient is one of my top priorities,” said Commissioner Buckingham.

“The GLO’s Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act project to nourish Jamaica Beach will fortify this essential stretch of the Texas coast against damage from future hurricanes, making communities safer and wildlife habitats more secure.”

The project’s current cost is $5.1 million, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is expected to reimburse the GLO for 90% of those costs.

This project originated as a FEMA repair project for damage caused by Hurricane Ike. The beach will be built to an elevation of 5 ft. with an average width of 150 ft. 

The project is set to be completed in late August 2025.

