Field studies continue for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is continuing field studies in November 2020 as part of ongoing environmental and technical work for the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.
According to the Port, the purpose of these studies is to determine the physical conditions (e.g., temperature and salinity) influencing biofilm presence and distribution in the area.
The study area is located in the upper and mid intertidal zones north of the causeway.
The Terminal 2 Project is a proposed new three-berth marine container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta, British Columbia.
The main components of the proposed project are:
- A new three-berth marine container terminal;
- A widened causeway to the mainland to accommodate additional road and rail infrastructure;
- An expanded tug basin to accommodate a second tug operations contractor.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Virtual presentation on Roberts Bank Terminal 2 project
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will next week hold a virtual community presentation about their...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
Environmental Report Released for Roberts Bank Terminal 2
The independent review panel has released its report on the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project. The pro...Posted: 6 months ago
-
Posted: 8 days ago
Blount Island terminal project in full swing
The next phase of berth reconstruction at Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) Blount Island termin...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: 10 days ago
APM Terminals: Poti deal inked
APM Terminals Poti and Poti New Terminals Corporation have signed an agreement for the joint develop...Posted: 10 days ago