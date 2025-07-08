Klaipeda kicks off construction of new modern cruise terminal

Back to overview
Business development
July 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Klaipėda State Seaport Authority said that the first construction materials for the new Cruise Ship Terminal were delivered to the port recently, and contractors have begun quay construction works.

photo courtesy of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority

Once completed, this project will not only open up new opportunities for the port and boost cruise tourism, but will also create a vibrant waterfront space where residents and visitors can connect with the sea and enjoy the city’s maritime charm, the Port said.

“A modern terminal will attract both tourists and local residents. People will want to spend time here, admire the views, and enjoy leisure activities. But even more importantly, this terminal will become a new gateway between the city and the sea – a place where cruise passengers get their first impression of Lithuania, and where Klaipėda’s residents can rediscover their port as an open, vibrant space full of life. We are creating a terminal that will bring economic value while also becoming a symbol of a modern, welcoming, and growing city,” said Algis Latakas, CEO of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

Before these works commenced, a significant amount of dredging work was undertaken.

The metal piles for the terminal’s quays arrived in Klaipėda from Antwerp, Belgium.

The materials delivered to Klaipėda Port by the vessel Benabell G weigh a total of 1.9 thousand tons. It is estimated that this constitutes about 40% of the piles needed for quay construction, the Port said.

The terminal’s construction has been entrusted to Tilsta, the company that won the public tender. 

