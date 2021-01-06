Field studies continue for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project

January 6, 2021, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is continuing field studies in January 2021 as part of ongoing environmental and technical work for the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.

According to the Port, the purpose of these studies is to determine the physical conditions (e.g., temperature and salinity) influencing biofilm presence and distribution in the area.

The study area is located in the upper and mid intertidal zones north of the causeway.

The Terminal 2 Project is a proposed new three-berth marine container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta, British Columbia.

The project has completed a federal environmental assessment by an independent review panel.

The main components of the proposed project are: