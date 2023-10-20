Callan Marine removing sediment from the Intracoastal Waterway

October 20, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Callan Marine is currently working on a project to remove 1.5 million cubic yards of material from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from Rollover Pass to the Galveston causeway.

Photo courtesy of Callan Marine

This project has involved several dredge assets: the General Patton, General Bradley, and General Marshall have all worked to maintain this crucial waterway.

The Intracoastal Waterway is a key transit route for goods and products to and from Texas ports and cities.

To maintain navigability, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needs to dredge the Rollover Pass segment of the Intracoastal Waterway every year to remove sediment.