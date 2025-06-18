Back to overview
Chiquita Lock Removal project done ahead of schedule

June 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Cape Coral (FL) has wrapped up Chiquita Lock Removal project ahead of schedule.

Photo courtesy of the City of Cape Coral

Dredging equipment and turbidity barriers at the Chiquita Lock were removed yesterday, June 17. This marks the early completion of the project and a major advancement in improving waterway access and environmental quality.

The City is urging boaters to use caution near the lock removal area, as they should for all canals, as shallow areas may be present. The officials are pursuing city-wide dredging permits to mitigate these areas.

Next steps include a bathymetric survey of the South Spreader, planting 3,000 mangroves, installing oyster reef balls, and pursuing city-wide dredging permits as part of the canal maintenance program.

