Campbeltown dredging work complete

Campbeltown dredging work complete

Dredging
June 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Foyle & Marine Dredging has successfully wrapped up capital dredging works for Dawson Wam at Campbeltown, Scotland.

Photo courtesy of DAWSON WAM

Foyle crew was tasked with the precise and efficient removal of material to deepen the harbor basin, enabling improved access and functionality for marine traffic.

Using their dredger Dinopotes, along with tug Katie Lou, the company dredged around 30,000m³ of material from the harbor basin.

This critical infrastructure work supports the ongoing development of the harbor and wider maritime operations in the region.

