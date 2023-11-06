Buguey Seawall project completed

November 6, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







The Cagayan First District Engineering Office, Philippines, recently completed the construction of a seawall project in the coastal town of Buguey, Cagayan.

Photo courtesy of DPWH

This significant infrastructure development will increase coastal coastal protection and promote the well-being of the residents in the town.

According to District Engineer Oscar G. Gumiran, the completion of the project is a testament of the district’s commitment to improving the lives of the people in the region and safeguarding properties against the ravages of the sea.

“The Buguey Seawall project is a significant milestone in ensuring the safety and security of the people in this coastal town. DPWH CFDEO’s commitment to creating resilient and sustainable infrastructure is a testament to the agency’s dedication to serving the public interest,” he said.

The new seawall stretches approximately 106 linear meters along the coastline of Barangay Santa Maria and provides a formidable barrier against high tides, storm surge, and other natural calamities.

It is also designed to withstand the harshest of weather conditions and is expected to protect not only the shoreline but also vital infrastructure, residential areas, and agricultural lands.