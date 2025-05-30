Back to overview
Ponce Inlet beach restoration set for next week

Coastal Erosion
May 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

To support the next phase of Volusia County’s beach restoration project in Ponce Inlet – conducted in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Florida Inland Navigation District – the Oceanview Avenue Beach Approach will temporarily close, County of Volusia said.

photo courtesy of County of Volusia

Starting next week, crews will begin hauling and placing sand along the coast, beginning at Sunglow Pier and continuing south to the North Jetty.

This work will help rebuild dunes, repair storm damage, and strengthen the shoreline’s resilience against future storms, the County said.

Once the sand placement is complete, Volusia County will begin major upgrades to the Oceanview Avenue access point, including a new seawall, improved stormwater and parking infrastructure, and a fully ADA-accessible beach ramp.

The enhanced approach is expected to reopen by next summer.

