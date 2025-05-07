Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DPWH reinforces coastal protection of Siruma and Tinambac

Coastal Erosion
May 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Two flood control structures were recently constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to safeguard coastal areas in the fourth district of Camarines Sur Province.

Photo courtesy of dpwh.gov.ph

DPWH Region V Director Virgilio C. Eduarte, in his report to DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, cited the completion of revetment projects in Barangay Tandoc, Siruma town and another one in Barangay Cagliliog, Tinambac, both providing the much needed flood defense of the vulnerable areas.

These seawall structures will mitigate flood-related damages, consistent with the “Bagong Pilipinas” vision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which aims to foster inclusive and sustainable development across the country while enhancing disaster risk reduction and management efforts to protect communities from the impacts of climate change and natural hazards,” said Director Eduarte.

In Barangay Tandoc, the DPWH implemented the construction of 1,106-cubic meter of concrete slope protection with 659-cubic meter grouted riprap to stabilize the shoreline and protect the coastal community from storm surges.

The completed project in Barangay Cagliliog involves 3,066.06 cubic meters of hand laid embankment, 1,977.71 cubic meters grouted riprap, 6 meters of pipe culverts, and 469 meters of railings as additional barrier for pedestrians.

