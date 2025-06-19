Volusia County beach restoration project in full swing

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
June 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Crews working on a beach restoration project in Volusia County have started hauling and placing sand from Ponce Inlet and the nearby Intracoastal Waterway onto the beach.

Photo courtesy of Volusia County

Sand placement began at the Sunglow Pier and will continue south to the North Jetty. In partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Florida Inland Navigation District, about 900,000 cubic yards of sand will be added to reinforce the coastline.

The work will help rebuild dunes, repair storm damage, and strengthen the shoreline’s resilience against future storms.

Once the sand placement is complete, Volusia County will begin major upgrades to the Oceanview Avenue access point, including a new seawall, improved stormwater and parking infrastructure, and a fully ADA-accessible beach ramp.

