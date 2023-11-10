Port of Rotterdam to turn dredging depot into a floating solar park

November 10, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is working on a project that will turn part of the De Slufter dredging depot into a floating solar park.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

On 27 November 2023, the Port of Rotterdam Authority, Rijkswaterstaat and the Central Government Real Estate Agency will organize a market information day for parties interested in the Zon op De Slufter tender.

The Authority and Rijkswaterstaat store contaminated dredging spoil at the De Slufter depot, jointly managing and maintaining this depot on the Maasvlakte.

To make smart use of scarce space, they want to combine this existing operation with solar power generation in the future. Part of this area is therefore being offered for rent for 27 years.

The tendering process is expected to start late 2023 or early 2024. The party designated to build the floating solar park will be selected in 2024.

