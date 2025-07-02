Jan De Nul deposits 1 million cubic meters of sand at Western Scheldt coast

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
July 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat, Jan De Nul is conducting a practical test in the Westerschelde estuary. From June until the autumn, JDN will be bringing in a million cubic meters of North Sea sand to protect the coast against rising sea levels.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

With this practical test, Rijkswaterstaat wants to achieve two goals: to protect and nourish the coast of the Western Scheldt and to investigate how sediment moves in the Scheldt estuary. The sand replenishment should provide valuable information about the effects on safety, accessibility and nature in the area,” Jan De Nul said.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

The company is carrying out the sand replenishment with ULEv vessels Tristão da Cunha and Diogo Cão.

JDN said that their dual Ultra-Low Emission (ULEv) technology is a combination of a catalytic reduction and filter system that removes both NOx and particulate matter from the exhaust gases.

The vessels run on 100% biofuel, which significantly reduces CO2 emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels.

