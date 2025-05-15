VOC Port VIDEO: Dredging and widening of port’s turning circle complete

Back to overview
May 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

VOC Port Authority, Tuticorin, said that the dredging works at North Cargo Berth-III to accommodate fully loaded Panamax vessels with draft of 14.20m and widening of the turning circle from 488m to 550m, facilitating seamless berthing of Panamax container vessels, have been completed.

photo courtesy of VOC

During the project – undertaken by the giant cutter suction dredger (CSD) J.F.J. De Nul – the port has reclaimed 11.5 hectares of land inside the port’s custom bound area using the dredged material, which will be effectively utilized for cargo storage.

